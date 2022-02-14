Each of these Vancouver artist's paintings is an act of love (PHOTOS)

Love is a powerful word for Vancouver artist Jace Junggyu Kim.

The Korean-born-and-raised painter isn’t just talking about Valentine’s Day and roses. For him, love is deeper than that.

“I see love as a key to embracing uncertainty and polarization. People usually think opposite to love is hate or disregard, but I think there is no opposition to love,” said Kim in an interview with Daily Hive. “Love is pure giving with selflessness. Love itself is an ultimate form which does not oppose or contrast with anything else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jace Junggyu Kim (@jacethekim)

You might also like: BC artist tells story of COVID-19 pandemic through tea towels

This Vancouver gallery is a haven for local artists during the pandemic (PHOTOS)

Frontline workers share COVID healthcare experience in new photo exhibit (PHOTOS)

This philosophy inspires Kim in his creative journey, which began after an exceptionally busy period working as a digital painter and animator in Vancouver

“I was working every day without having weekends off. I didn’t know it at the time but I was getting burnt out,” shared Kim, who graduated from Emily Carr University of Art and Design with a Bachelor’s in Media Art (Animation). “One day, I looked at an empty canvas after coming home from work and I became anxious to paint without overthinking the intention.

“I painted my genuine emotion at that time which felt like me screaming out loud. I did it like six-year-old me when I drew an entire wall full of doodles. I was shocked by the expressive outcome and felt liberated.”

Kim continued to explore acrylic and oil paintings while working his day job for various game and motion graphic companies. It was when Sincere Apologies, a painting he worked on for six months, garnered him some recognition that he realized what he needed to do for his future.

“I love being able to express my genuine and raw emotions in my art,” explained Kim, who moved to Canada with his family when he was 15. “Being able to dream the most uncannily idealistic future while painting is wonderful.

“As idealistic as it sounds, I wish everyone could be an artist of their life. Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Let’s allow ourselves to make mistakes by understanding and loving others.”

Kim is also a renowned ambidextrous painter, which he has showcased at live events around Vancouver including at Vancouver Mural Festival, Diner En Blanc, and Art Battle Vancouver.

“I paint with two hands simultaneously and also independently,” shared Kim.

He says he came from a culture where he was forced to change my left hand to the right, so he sees it as a “challenging ritual.”

“My right hand is feminine, sophisticated, articulated and delicate. I prefer to use my right for digital work and details of depiction. My left is masculine, expressive, blunt, and flowing. I like using my left for quick painting and expressive brush strokes. They are distinctively different yet harmonious when used together. It seeks universal balance within constant conflicts.”

Kim has stayed creative during the pandemic, working on a few new pieces including No Room For Hate and Unseen Embraces.

“These two paintings are about how we need to embrace this sense of polarization in the world. The world is constantly being polarized under these strange circumstances. Love is the key to harmonizing us as one; otherwise, we are cast by the shadow and lose balance,” Kim said.

“I hope everyone is starting to see the value of living more creatively because we are the artist of our lives. Challenge yourself to do one thing in this work that makes you happy and loving. Enjoy every moment of your life and appreciate it.”