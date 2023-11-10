"Love Island" couple gets screamed at in "scary" Tim Hortons encounter

A couple who starred in the popular reality TV series Love Island got a true taste of Toronto life this week when they were accosted by a random person while attempting to try Tim Hortons for the first time.

The painfully wholesome duo, who just landed in Canada this week from the UK, decided to try the homegrown coffee chain after being told (by someone who obviously lied to them) that it is the place to get a coffee for first-timers in the city.

But it was only after ordering two lattes and some traditional Timmie’s baked goods recommended by staff that the innocent babes got a truly authentic Toronto Tim’s experience.

While trying to grab a table so they could dine in at the College and Spadina location, the visitors were yelled at — asked repeatedly, “What are you staring at?!” by another guest — and completely scared out of the restaurant.

@farmerwill_ We are trying different things in Toronto, and ofc we had to try out Tim Hortons and loved it. Any other places let us know! ♬ original sound – Farmer Will

“It freaked us out, so we left,” they said in a TikTok from a bench further down College Street.

But, still in good spirits after the encounter, they gave a big thumbs up to their oat milk latte and vanilla latte, and appeared to really enjoy the “dough balls” (Timbits), which they compared to Krispy Kreme.

They also asked perkily for more suggestions of what to see in the city, not put off by their Tim Hortons incident.

Of course, many in the comments section of the video — which has racked up a whopping 717,000 views at the time of writing — say that the confrontation with an aggressive stranger is “so on brand for Toronto.”

A few also said that maybe the location chosen was perhaps not the best one to go to, comparing it to the infamous Queen and Spadina McDonald’s — which one person jokingly told the couple to try, calling it “def the best tourist spot!”