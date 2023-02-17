Restaurant closures are a sad but inevitable reality, but the news always hits a little harder when the establishment has been around for so long.

One such place is Victoria’s Lotus Pond, a longtime restaurant that has been serving vegetarian and vegan Chinese cuisine for more than 20 years.

Located at 617 Johnson Street, Lotus Pond has been known for its veggie-forward takes on Chinese classics, including its Szechuan-style chili eggplant, Buddha’s Feast noodle soup, and Yang Chow fried rice.

In an announcement posted on the restaurant’s website, Lotus Pond said, “after 20+ years of serving Victoria, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant.”

The note continued: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude for all the support the community has given to us throughout these years, and will continue to provide you with our best service until our last day.”

The restaurant also used to offer lunch buffet options, but this has remained closed during the pandemic.

Lotus Pond’s final day of service will be Sunday, April 30, 2023, so you still have some time to visit this spot before it closes for good.

It can be challenging to find vegan and vegetarian takes on Chinese cuisine, making this closure an especially sad one for the community.