A Canadian lottery player just woke up to a shocking $60 MILLION win

Someone in Canada is about to get the most shocking news of their life after waking up as Canada’s latest lottery jackpot winner.

The draw took place on Tuesday, November 29, and according to a release from OLG, the winning ticket was sold in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The winner will get to go home with a jaw-dropping prize worth $60 million.

The winning numbers were 01, 07, 08, 19, 32, 38, 39, and 47.

Elsewhere in Ontario, two people are now $121,440 richer after each one won the Lotto Max second-prize — one winning ticket was sold in Ottawa and the other was sold in North York. Another lottery player purchased a prize-winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 on OLG.ca.

The next draw is set to take place on Friday, December 2 with an estimated jackpot of $15 million.