"I had to ask James how many zeroes were there": Couple stunned by lottery win

A couple from Ontario just won big in the lottery after matching all seven Encore numbers.

Heather Mcghie and James Smith, both 64, are residents of Simcoe, Ontario. Although they aren’t exactly regular lottery players, they said they only occasionally buy tickets for Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.

So when Mcghie checked the ticket, she definitely wasn’t expecting the result that she saw on her phone.

“I checked the ticket on the OLG App and thought it was a joke,” she recalled. “I had to ask James how many zeroes were there.”

It turns out that there were no less than six zeroes because after matching all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the October 15 Lotto 6/49 draw, Mcghie and Smith had won $1 million.

Simcoe’s newest millionaires were thrilled and shared the happy news with their sons and grandchildren who they said were “very excited.”

“It’s hard to believe,” said Smith.

While at the OLG Prize Centre, the couple said they plan to use the money to pay some bills and will also be using their winnings to help their family.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Mcghie.

Mcghie and Smith’s winning ticket was purchased at BJ’s Convenience on West Street in Simcoe.