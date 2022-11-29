Thrill-seeking lotto winner set to go skydiving after massive win

There’s nothing like the thrill and rush of winning it big in the lottery. One lottery player in Canada hopes to keep that adrenaline rush going by planning a skydiving excursion.

Darleen Bissonette from Burnaby, BC, won $100,000 from BCLC’s Fish ‘n Chips Scratch & Win game. Now, she plans to tick off a few items on her bucket list – starting with skydiving.

After getting her ticket from the Shell on Canoe Pass Way in Tsawwassen, she was at home when she found out that she was suddenly rich.

“I was running around trying to find my glasses,” she said. “I thought it said $1,000 and I woke up my roommate so that he could make sure it was real.”

Once she realized it was true, she was excited to tell her son.

“I called to tell him and he was really happy for me. I went to the island to celebrate with him,” she said.

Now, after her skydiving trip, Bissonette wants to buy a new car and spend some cash on her grandkids.

“This win will give me more free time to spend on the island with my kids and grandkids,” she said.

“I’ve always dreamt of spending money on them if I ever won big.”

What a thoughtful, thrill-seeking grandma!