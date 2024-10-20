BC father kept six-figure lotto win hidden until the money arrived

A BC father was left speechless after he learned he won a life-changing amount of money in the lottery

Sandeep Pamma of Surrey, BC, was putting his daughter to bed when he received a notification from BCLC’s PlayNow that he had won a $535,458.54 jackpot playing Mega Jackpots Golden Goddess.

“I decided to call BCLC and had a conversation with them,” Pamma said of the moment he learned he won. “They confirmed that I won, I had no reaction for five seconds and my legs were shaking.”

The Metro Vancouver resident wasn’t ready to share the good news until he saw the money had been deposited in his account. Once he was sure the money was there, Pamma told his wife.

“Her first words were, ‘Are you crazy?’ Then she cried and hugged me and told me that she deserves a lot of gifts.”

Pamma added that he plans on celebrating the win with his family and friends, and that he will treat his family to a vacation to Disneyland.

“This win means everything because this money will open the door for so many opportunities and help me build a more secure future for my family,” he added.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.