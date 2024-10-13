BC woodworker ready to build retirement as new lotto multimillionaire

Talk about nailing the right lotto numbers!

Timothy O’Grady of Charlie Lake, BC, had just bought his ticket for the October 5, 2024, BC/49 draw at the Chevron on BC-29 when he decided to validate it shortly after with the self-scanner.

O’Grady soon learned that he had matched all 6/6 from the draw, scoring him the top prize of $2 million.

“I didn’t believe it,” he shared of the moment he learned of the win.

The Peace River Regional District resident has chosen to keep the good news private until now, save for his cousin, who he admits “knows something is up but doesn’t know the whole story.”

O’Grady has plans for his multi-million dollar prize, including paying off his mortgage, travelling to Canada’s East Coast to visit family, and buying new woodworking tools to add to his collection.

He added that winning the lottery will be a big help for his life.

“I can worry less about retirement now and make smart decisions for my future,” added O’Grady.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.