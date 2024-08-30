Why this lottery player is going back to bed after winning $1 million

A new Canadian millionaire is ready for some rest after scoring a huge prize in the lottery.

Bin Wei of Vancouver, BC, at first thought that the ticket self-checker was broken when she learned that she won $1 million from the August 13, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“I was shopping, and I checked (my ticket) on a self-checker,” Wei explained. “I thought something was wrong with the machine!”

Wei purchased the winning Lotto Max ticket at Real Canadian Superstore on Grandview Highway in Vancouver.

The Vancouver resident shared that she plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage. She’s also been very busy with work, so this windfall will grant her more time to rest and catch up on sleep.

When Wei was asked how she felt about winning a million dollars in the lotto, she has a simple and poignant reply.

“It’s very good.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.