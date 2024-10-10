"Perfect timing": Grocery shopper celebrates $1 million lotto win in store

Canada’s latest millionaire caused quite a commotion when he discovered he had won big in the jackpot.

John Haydu of Maple Ridge, BC, was out shopping for groceries when he decided to check his ticket for the May 24, 2024 Lotto Max draw. It netted him a cool $1 million prize.

“I was at the Maple Ridge Freshco,” Haydu said. “I usually don’t carry my wallet, but I happened to have it with me, and there was a lotto booth at the entrance.

“I decided to check my tickets, and my first ticket was the winner. I didn’t even shop! It caused quite the buzz at Freshco.”

Haydu purchased the winning Lotto Max ticket at Save-On-Foods on London Avenue in Mission.

The Metro Vancouver resident shared that he first called his daughters to share the good news, though it took some time to convince them it was real.

“None of them answered, so I texted them to call me right away. When they called me, they thought I was joking, so I showed them a picture of the printout!”

He added that he plans to celebrate his win with friends and family, pay off his mortgage, and travel.

“I’ve always wanted to do a cruise, maybe Alaska. I am also a big Buffalo Bills fan so I would love to go watch a game in their home stadium.”

Haydu shared that he is also retiring at the end of the month, so “This is perfect timing.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable. I’m speechless. I want to spend time with my family and grandkids or start a family tradition of an annual trip!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.