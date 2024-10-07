"Lot of zeroes": Vancouver Island man to use huge jackpot to care for his mom

When he discovered how much he won, a Vancouver Island man immediately put his lottery ticket somewhere more secure than his wallet.

Sidney resident Paul Masters was out shopping when he remembered to check his ticket for the August 16, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“I was in the grocery store and had a few tickets in my wallet,” Masters explained. “My first ticket won $1, the second ticket was $20, which was exciting, and then I checked the third ticket, which had a lot of zeroes.

“I checked again and put the ticket in a safety deposit box right away.”

Masters bought the winning ticket in Sidney at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Beacon Avenue. The first person he shared the news with was a friend he has known since high school.

“He was very happy for me!”

The music lover added that he would continue to work with audio and travel more.

“I haven’t been to Japan yet and would like to visit.”

And how does it feel to be a new millionaire?

“I’m not concerned about retiring! I am currently looking after my mom and don’t have any concerns to make sure she is well cared for.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.