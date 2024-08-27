“I had to count all the zeroes!” New lotto millionaire thrilled to retire with financial stability

A new Canadian millionaire had to drive back to the store where she bought her lotto ticket just to double-check that her life was about to change.

Shelagh Clegg of Delta, BC, was left stunned after discovering that she won $1 million from the August 20, 2024, Lotto Max draw

“I was at home, and I was in disbelief,” Clegg shared of the moment she learned she won. “I had to count all the zeroes.

“I had thought it was $100,000, then I had to scan again [with the BCLC Lotto! App]. Then I went to the Thrifty’s – just to be sure,” she said.

Clegg had bought the winning Lotto Max ticket at Thrifty Foods on 56th Street in Delta.

The Metro Vancouver resident first shared the good news with her close friend. “She was and is just so excited for me!”

Clegg revealed that she plans to put some of her winnings into savings and that she will treat herself to a “little present” and a new car.

And how does it feel to win $1 million in the lottery?

“Blessed! It’s going to allow me to retire with financial stability. That is just a massive gift,” Clegg said.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.