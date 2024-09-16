Canadian lottery couple set for dream retirement with $5 million win

A Canadian lotto-playing couple has just won a life-changing amount of money, but they pledge that the jackpot will not change who they are.

Robert Beaulieu of Surrey, BC, checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket for the September 11, 2024, draw on the BCLC app and was stunned to learn they had won $5 million.

The first thing he did was wake up his wife Marie in the early morning hours.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes after I scanned it on the [Lotto!] app,” Robert said. “When I woke up Marie; she asked if it was actually $5 million, there were so many zeros.”

Robert and Marie are in the process of returning home to Montreal for their retirement after living on the West Coast for over 25 years. They are in the process of renovating their Quebec home and are excited to make a few additions.

“I told my brother, who’s leading the renovation, that we have room to expand the renovation a little bit,” shared Marie. “There’s going to be an in-ground pool now, and we’re definitely adding a garage.”

The couple will use their winnings to make life easier and help their children, but they don’t plan to make any major changes.

“Robert went to McDonald’s for breakfast this morning, and I got upset because I forgot to give him the coupons,” Marie added. “This is going to change the way we live, but it won’t change us as people. It means a lot that we’ll be able to live stress-free and be there to support our children.”

