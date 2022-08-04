A woman from BC will be able to pay off her trip to Hawaii without breaking the bank thanks to a sizeable lotto win.

Victoria Tyers hails from Parksville, BC. She recently purchased a Deluxe Crossword Scratch & Win ticket from the Mid Island Co-op on Island Highway East.

She was on her kitchen table when she discovered her riches. Tyers had to check her ticket several times before realizing she had actually just won $75,000. That’s the top prize for Deluxe Crossword.

“I counted the words at least 20 times,” she told BCLC.

“I was in shock… my first thought was, ‘My trip is paid for!’”

Aside from soaking up some sun with her lotto riches in beautiful Hawaii by herself, Tyers also plans on taking her entire family with her on a return trip to the Aloha State this winter.

“I’m in disbelief! There really are winners out there,” she added.

In 2020, BCLC handed out $239,345,025 in Scratch & Win prizes.