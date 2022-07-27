Fast-food chain CEO buys 50K Mega Millions lottery tickets for employees (VIDEO)

Hopefully, it’s winner winner, chicken dinner for the employees of this US fast food chain after its founder and CEO purchased lottery tickets for every person on the restaurant’s payroll.

Todd Graves, who has helmed Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers since 1996, bought Mega Millions tickets for all 50,000 of the company’s employees in hopes of sharing the winnings with the team.

Raising Cane’s shared a TikTok of the lottery tickets being printed out on Monday. The video shows a jackpot of over $800 million.

“When Todd buys 50,000 lottery tickets to share the jackpot with all Crew members! ONE LOVE!” reads the caption.

Graves also shared the video on his Twitter account.

“Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!” he tweeted. “Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

If one of the tickets turns out to be the lucky winner, the massive prize will be split among all employees, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s draw was upped to $830 million with a cash value of $487.9 million.

If won, it would be the third-largest jackpot prize in the lottery’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions site.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” said Graves in a release obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.