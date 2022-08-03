Friday’s Lotto Max draw will total $59 million in prizes, including a massive $55 million jackpot.

While no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday’s $50 million draw — which allowed the pot to grow — one of the available $1 million Maxmillion prizes was claimed by a ticket holder in BC.

Lotto Max is one of the most popular lottery games in Canada, with two weekly draws on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jackpots start at $10 million and can get up to $70 million.

In fact, the biggest lottery draw in Canadian history took place last June when the jackpot hit $70 million. Paired with 47 separate Maxmillion prizes of $1 million, the prize pool, at the time, hit a high of $117 million.

Per $5 play with three selections, the odds of winning the jackpot and matching all seven numbers are 1 in 33,294,800.

