Lottery winner says she is going to be sharing the cash with her kids

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan says she is going to be sharing the wealth with her two sons following her hefty win.

Evelyn McKenzie of Cumberland House is $100,000 richer thanks to the EXTRA she added to her Lotto 6/49 ticket for the August 31 draw.

McKenzie said she was hanging out at home a couple of days after the draw when she decided to go online to look up the winning numbers.

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner had to put her ticket away due to shock of the amount

Lottery winner says he's going to travel, pay off student debt with windfall

"Didn't want to create a commotion": Canadian lottery winner plays it cool after win

“I started checking, and I saw that I had all but the one EXTRA number,” she recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as she claimed her prize. “I just thought, ‘Oh my God!’”

A few days later, McKenzie told her sons she had something important to tell them. Her sons initially thought something bad happened but were instead pleasantly surprised.

“When we got together and I shared the news, they were very excited for me!” she told the WCLC.

A week after the draw, McKenzie scanned her winning ticket on the Lotto Spot! app just to double-check her win before claiming her prize at the prize office.

The happy winner said she plans to share her windfall with her two sons and enjoy it.

McKenzie purchased her ticket from the Northern Store on Main Street in Cumberland House on the day of the draw. She won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 1712378.