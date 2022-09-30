Woman said she cried when she found out she won the lottery

Not everyone reacts the same way to happy but unexpected news, and one recent lottery winner found herself (understandably) extremely overwhelmed with emotion.

Ontario resident Karin David is a regular lottery player who said that she enjoys playing Instant tickets.

“Crossword is my favourite,” she said. “But I also like to purchase new games.”

David, a married mother of one who lives in Brampton, recalls how she was scratching her Instant High Roller ticket when she noticed something unusual that made her suddenly stop: she had matched the numbers, which meant that she had won $50,000.

“I couldn’t believe it – I started yelling and crying,” recalled David. “I was so shocked to see that I matched that number.”

However, David’s reaction certainly caused a fair bit of confusion at home.

“My daughter heard me crying and came downstairs right away because she thought something bad happened,” said David, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

Now $50,000 richer, David plans to use the money to pay off bills and finish up some home improvements. She’ll be enjoying her winnings, of course, by planning a vacation.

“It feels like a big blessing,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Longo’s on Dufay Road in Brampton.