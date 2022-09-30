NewsLottery

Woman said she cried when she found out she won the lottery

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 30 2022, 11:00 am
Woman said she cried when she found out she won the lottery
olg.ca | OLG

Not everyone reacts the same way to happy but unexpected news, and one recent lottery winner found herself (understandably) extremely overwhelmed with emotion.

Ontario resident Karin David is a regular lottery player who said that she enjoys playing Instant tickets.

“Crossword is my favourite,” she said. “But I also like to purchase new games.”

David, a married mother of one who lives in Brampton, recalls how she was scratching her Instant High Roller ticket when she noticed something unusual that made her suddenly stop: she had matched the numbers, which meant that she had won $50,000.

Karin David/OLG

“I couldn’t believe it – I started yelling and crying,” recalled David. “I was so shocked to see that I matched that number.”

However, David’s reaction certainly caused a fair bit of confusion at home.

“My daughter heard me crying and came downstairs right away because she thought something bad happened,” said David, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

Now $50,000 richer, David plans to use the money to pay off bills and finish up some home improvements. She’ll be enjoying her winnings, of course, by planning a vacation.

“It feels like a big blessing,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Longo’s on Dufay Road in Brampton.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.