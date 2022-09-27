A HUGE $70M lottery jackpot is up for grabs, plus 33 chances to win $1M

With a total of $103 million in prizes available for tonight’s draw, you might want to buy a lottery ticket — or several.

The Lotto Max jackpot for the Tuesday, September 27 draw is a jaw-dropping $70 million. And that’s not all — there are also 33 MaxMillions (estimated) prizes worth $1 million.

That’s quite a lot of chances.

However, according to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitnoti, that’s not even the highest number of MaxMillions prizes that’s ever been available.

“The record number of MaxMillion we have had is 70 – that happened for two draws in 2021 – the June 18th draw and the June 22nd draw,” stated Bitnoti in an email to Daily Hive. “So the offering was $70 million jackpot, plus 70 MaxMillions which is $140 million in top prizing. That is the record.”

MaxMillions aren’t guaranteed prizes — any unwon MaxMillions are added to the base jackpot of $10 million.