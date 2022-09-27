NewsLottery

A HUGE $70M lottery jackpot is up for grabs, plus 33 chances to win $1M

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 27 2022, 2:58 pm
A HUGE $70M lottery jackpot is up for grabs, plus 33 chances to win $1M
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

With a total of $103 million in prizes available for tonight’s draw, you might want to buy a lottery ticket — or several.

The Lotto Max jackpot for the Tuesday, September 27 draw is a jaw-dropping $70 million. And that’s not all — there are also 33 MaxMillions (estimated) prizes worth $1 million.

That’s quite a lot of chances.

However, according to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitnoti, that’s not even the highest number of MaxMillions prizes that’s ever been available.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OLG (@olg.ca)

“The record number of MaxMillion we have had is 70 – that happened for two draws in 2021 – the June 18th draw and the June 22nd draw,” stated Bitnoti in an email to Daily Hive. “So the offering was $70 million jackpot, plus 70 MaxMillions which is $140 million in top prizing. That is the record.”

MaxMillions aren’t guaranteed prizes — any unwon MaxMillions are added to the base jackpot of $10 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.