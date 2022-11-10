NewsLottery

"I was sweating": Lucky lotto player's life changed by massive win

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 10 2022, 10:49 pm
"I was sweating": Lucky lotto player's life changed by massive win
BCLC

A lottery player told their brother through tears that he had won half a million dollars playing Lotto Max.

Rajan Raj, who loves music and even plays with a group, won big on the October 21, 2022, draw from a ticket they bought at Urban Choice Market on Davie Street. He split a Maxmillions prize with another winner in Ontario.

“I was in the same store where I bought the ticket…I checked a few tickets and they were small wins, then I checked the winning ticket and I was sweating.”

The first person he told about his win was his brother. “They were both overcome with joy and, ‘cried a lot,'” said BCLC in a release.

lottery winner

BCLC

“It’s a dream come true! I will celebrate with my close family and some friends and might plan something for next summer.”

According to BCLC more than $161 million in prize money has been won in BC so far in 2022.

The next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday, November 11 and the jackpot is $29 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.