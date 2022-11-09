Best anniversary ever: Couple wins $1 million after 20 years together

For your anniversary, you might expect your significant other to make you a nice dinner, but you wouldn’t expect them to make you a millionaire.

One Surrey couple just had the best anniversary after bringing home $1 million in prize money from the Lotto Max draw on October 21.

Michelle and Ben Tessarolo will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a little extra cash in the bank now after winning a Maxmillions prize.

“We were at home watching TV, and I thought my Lotto! app must have an error, and then we double-checked our numbers online,” said Michelle Tessarolo in a release.

Next up for the couple is an Alaskan cruise – and maybe they will buy a lakeside home in the interior so they can enjoy the outdoors after they retire.

Winning the money makes the couple feel excited, they said. “It will better prepare us for retirement and allow us to have some savings.”

Although a million dollars won’t take you far in Vancouver’s real estate market, what would you do if you won?