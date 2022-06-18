A Lotto Max jackpot worth $60 million is still anyone's to win

As it turns out, no ticket matched all seven winning numbers in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw, which means the big pot is still up for grabs.

The next draw is on Tuesday, June 21, and the jackpot is set at an estimated $60 million, plus 8 Maxmillions prizes.

Lotto Max is one of the most popular lottery games in Canada, with two weekly draws on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jackpots start at $10 million and can get up to $70 million.

Right now, the total prize pool sits at $68 million with a $60 million jackpot plus an estimated $8M Maxmillions.

Per $5 play with three selections, the odds of winning the jackpot and matching all 7 numbers are 1 in 33,294,800.

But even if you don’t win the big prize, even $500,000 can be a life-changing amount of money for lottery players.

The Friday night draw did see some winners, including winning million-dollar tickets sold in Ontario and Western Canada.

Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $55 Million plus an est. 6 MAXMILLIONS is something to smile about! Do you have your ticket? 😊

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/Qvsjo0vzJC — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 15, 2022

Of course, the average house price in BC is $1.28 million. In Ontario, it’s around $1,040,000 .

So, to all you millennials out there, maybe stop buying avocado toast and start buying lottery tickets to afford a home.

You can check the winning numbers on the BCLC website.