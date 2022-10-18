Buy that ticket: Second biggest lottery prize ever in Canada up for grabs tonight

It’s Tuesday and if you’re a regular lottery player, you know what that means: it’s the first draw of the week.

But October 18 isn’t going to be like any regular draw day as the massive jackpot has still gone unclaimed. Also, the Maxmillions has now grown to the second biggest in Lotto Max history.

“Lotto Max is offering $132 million in top prizing for tonight’s draw with a massive $70 million jackpot and an (estimated) 62 Maxmillions prizes,” reads a statement from OLG.

You could take your dreams on the road if you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX Jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 62 MAXMILLIONS! Do you have your ticket? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/8pdO3MSVOi — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 17, 2022

To date, the biggest Lotto Max top prize on offer was a $70 million jackpot with 70 Maxmillions between the June 18 and June 22 draws.

And with the jackpot still available after 19 draws, it’s now the longest that a jackpot hasn’t been won since the game launched in 2009.

Could tonight’s draw put an end to this non-winning streak?