Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Oct 18 2022, 3:10 pm
Buy that ticket: Second biggest lottery prize ever in Canada up for grabs tonight
It’s Tuesday and if you’re a regular lottery player, you know what that means: it’s the first draw of the week.

But October 18 isn’t going to be like any regular draw day as the massive jackpot has still gone unclaimed. Also, the Maxmillions has now grown to the second biggest in Lotto Max history.

“Lotto Max is offering $132 million in top prizing for tonight’s draw with a massive $70 million jackpot and an (estimated) 62 Maxmillions prizes,” reads a statement from OLG.

To date, the biggest Lotto Max top prize on offer was a $70 million jackpot with 70 Maxmillions between the June 18 and June 22 draws.

And with the jackpot still available after 19 draws, it’s now the longest that a jackpot hasn’t been won since the game launched in 2009.

Could tonight’s draw put an end to this non-winning streak?

