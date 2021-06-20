Record-breaking total of $140M up for grabs in this week's Lotto Max draw
The largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada is still up for grabs.
With no big-ticket winners in Friday’s Lotto-Max draw, the total prize pool for the June 22 draw stands at an astounding $140 million.
That includes a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.
Tuesday will mark the fourth consecutive draw to see the record-breaking jackpot – the largest ever offered in Canada – carry over.
According to Loto-Québec, Friday’s draw resulted in 33 Maxmillions prizes being won in Quebec, Ontario, British Colombia, and The Prairies.
If you’re feeling lucky, tickets can be purchased online or in-store. Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 15 months have gone, is anything really impossible?