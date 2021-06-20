Record-breaking total of $140M up for grabs in this week's Lotto Max draw

The largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada is still up for grabs.

With no big-ticket winners in Friday’s Lotto-Max draw, the total prize pool for the June 22 draw stands at an astounding $140 million.

That includes a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Tuesday will mark the fourth consecutive draw to see the record-breaking jackpot – the largest ever offered in Canada – carry over.

According to Loto-Québec, Friday’s draw resulted in 33 Maxmillions prizes being won in Quebec, Ontario, British Colombia, and The Prairies.