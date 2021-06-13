The biggest lottery prize in Canadian history is up for grabs this week

The largest lottery prize in Canadian history is up for grabs next week.

With no winning ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot, the total prize pool for the June 15 draw has reached a record-breaking $128 million.

That includes a $70 million jackpot, and 58 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each, according to Loto-Québec.

Despite no big-ticket wins resulting from Friday’s draw, 20 Maxmillions prizes were still won across Canada.

According to Loto-Québec, Tuesday’s sky-high draw is the biggest jackpot ever to be offered in Canada. The prize beats out the previous record of $120 million, set just last week.

If you’re feeling lucky, tickets can be purchased online or in-store. Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 15 months have gone, is anything really impossible?