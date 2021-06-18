A record-breaking total of $140M is up for grabs in Friday's lottery draw

Imagine starting off the weekend $140 million richer?

As a result of nobody winning Lotto Max’s big-time $70 million draw on Tuesday, the record-setting jackpot is carrying over for the third consecutive week.

As such, Friday’s jackpot will be worth a jaw-dropping $140 million — the $70 million jackpot plus 70 $1 million prizes.

According to Lotto Max, 34 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in British Columbia, The Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces.

The previous record set for a Lotto Max jackpot was in October 2018, when it totalled $116 million, consisting of a $60,000,000 jackpot and 56 Maxmillions prizes. According to the Crown corporation, this is the eighth time the Lotto Max jackpot has hit its cap of $70,000,000 since revamping the game in May 2019.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

The draws for the Canada-wide lottery are held on a biweekly basis, every Tuesday and Friday.

Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Kick back and relax, you could be the next LOTTO MAX millionaire. Do you have your ticket for Friday’s jackpot of $70 million plus an est. 70 MAXMILLIONS? That’s a record-breaking est. $140 million draw! #DreamToTheMAX

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/XMME4jLPzn — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 16, 2021

The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 14 months have gone, is anything really impossible?