Waiting for a winner: Friday's Lotto Max jackpot grows to $55M

Nobody hit the jackpot in the last Lotto Max draw, which means the $50 million prize — and then some — will be going to the next Canadian who scratches all the winning numbers.

Once the jackpot hits $50 million, $1 million Maximillions prizes are also offered, further sweetening the deal.

The lotto jackpot for the next draw on April 15 is around $55 million, and eight Maximillions prizes are ready for the taking.

On April 12, a Surrey bus driver took home an $18.7 million prize after the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. He was the last winner announced on the BCLC website.

For every $5 you play in the lottery, you get three sets of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50. You choose the first set, and the others are set to “quick pick,” or auto-select.

Players get a Free Play, or a complimentary ticket to the next draw when they match three out of seven numbers.

In BC, get your next ticket from any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. You can check results on iOS and Android now too, which makes it even easier to play.

In Ontario, players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy them online at OLG.ca until 10:30 pm on the day of the draw.

Albertans can buy through Play Alberta, and Quebecers can use Loto Quebec.

Draws happen every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold until 7:30 pm PT. Play for your shot at $55 million.