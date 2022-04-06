No words, just new wheels: $500K BC lotto winner set to surprise sister

When many people win the lottery, they tell their whole family right away — but not Barbara Randall.

She bought her ticket at the lottery kiosk at Nanaimo North Town Centre for the March 16 Lotto 6/49 draw and checked it at home using the BCLC Lotto! App.

What she discovered left her feeling “overwhelmed” and “very happy”: a $500,000 win from playing the Extra.

And instead of calling her sister to tell her the good news, she decided to zip her lips until she shows up at her house in a new car.

Then she’s going to give her the keys and let the cat out of the bag.

“I haven’t shared (the news) too much as I am going to surprise my sister with a new car,” Randall said in a statement from BCLC.

“My family was in the house when we found out, so we all shared the news together.”

Randall added she “always wanted to get [her] sister a vehicle to help her out.”

Once that’s done, she’s going to focus on her self a little. According to the BCLC statement, she plans on renovating her home and booking a trip to the Maritimes to visit family.