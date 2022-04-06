A Fort McMurray man netted $100,000 on a recent lottery win, and his “what about it” attitude towards the win is a mood.

Alfred Barry won his $100,000 EXTRA prize, which he added to his LOTTO MAX ticket for the February 1 draw.

When the winner returned a month later to check his ticket using the self-checker, he was excited, but he kept his composure, according to a WCLC press release.

“I didn’t jump or anything; I just said ‘YES!’” he recalled when he claimed his prize, adding that he does not have any big plans for the $100,000.

“I’m already retired,” he quipped. “I’m just going to bank it all.”

Barry purchased his ticket from Uncle Bill’s Corner Store, located at 608 Signal Road in Fort McMurray, back on January 30.

Although they have yet to be identified, another Albertan struck the lottery jackpot in a BIG way last week.

Someone in the province nabbed the $70 million jackpot; however, details about where the winning ticket was sold have not been released yet.