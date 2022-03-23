Someone in Canada could win a $70 million Lotto max jackpot this week

What would you do if you won big in this week’s lottery?

There’s an estimated $70 million jackpot during this Friday’s Lotto Max draw, almost the maximum you can get. And even if you don’t win it all, there are still 13 $1 million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

The nationwide lottery has two weekly jackpots that start at $10 million and go up to $70 million. Maximillions start when the Lotto Max Jackpot reaches at least $50 million.

Canada has had a great lotto month, with several players cashing in. A Burnaby couple celebrated a $6 million win on March 22 in BC, and a Toronto man took home $30 million, to name a couple.

For every $5 you play in the lottery, you get three sets of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50. You choose the first set, and the others are set to “quick pick,” or auto-select.

Players get a Free Play, or a complimentary ticket to the next draw, when they match three out of seven numbers.

In BC, get your next ticket from any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. You can check results on iOS and Android now too, which makes it even easier to play.

In Ontario, players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy them online at OLG.ca until 10:30 pm on the day of the draw.

Albertans can buy it through Play Alberta, and Quebecers can use Loto Quebec.

Draws happen every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold until 7:30 pm PT.