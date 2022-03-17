NewsVancouverites

BC's lucky lotto streak: Someone in Vancouver just won $6 million

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
Mar 17 2022, 5:11 pm
Courtesy of BCLC

The lotto money just keeps coming in BC!

For the second time in a week, there is another multimillion-dollar winning ticket in the Lower Mainland.

Someone who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Vancouver matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw. According to BCLC, that person hasn’t yet come forward, and we don’t know exactly where the ticket was purchased.

In case you did buy one, the winning numbers are 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16.

Last week, an uncle-nephew duo scored a jackpot from Lotto 6/49, taking home an astounding $8 million.

And on March 16, a Nanaimo resident matched all four numbers on their ticket to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

That’s pretty impressive, considering the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816, and the odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

Whoever won the $6 million has 52 weeks from the draw date on their ticket to claim their prize. The draws happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 pm PT, and it seems like BC is on a lucky streak.

Once they’ve got the goods, BCLC will announce their names and plans for their winnings.

