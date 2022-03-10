One lucky Chilliwack resident is laughing all the way to the bank after a lotto win that landed them over $8 million.

The exact figure they got from Lotto 6/49 is $8,068,948.30, and that extra $69K goes a long way.

The winner’s ticket matched all six winning numbers — 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, and 42 — on the evening of March 9.

The odds of winning Lotto/69 are one in 13,983,816, and the odds of getting five or six matching numbers are one in 2,330,636.

Lottery players in BC made over $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2021 despite those odds.

The most recent Chilliwack lotto win is truly a needle in a haystack with such a large prize.

Still, also in the Metro Vancouver area recently, a Victoria local won $500,000 and someone in New Westminster got $100,774. In the first week of March, a Surrey resident was thrilled to discover they had scratched $675,000 on their ticket (a smaller win, but a win nevertheless).

The winner still hasn’t claimed their money, BCLC says, but more details about them and what they plan to do with their riches will be released as they become available.

The 6/49 draws happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 pm PST.