"It finally happened": Surrey designer plans dream house after $675k lotto win

A fashion designer from Surrey is bursting with excitement after winning $675K from Set for Life — because now, he can make his dream house a reality.

It’s an absolute thrill for Christian Buron, who never thought he’d have the money to create the home of his fantasies for him and his family.

He bought his ticket from Food Folks on 176A Street after seeing a lottery poster while filling up, and he sure is glad he did.

“It said, ‘Anyone can win, and you could be next,’” he recalled. “I thought that could be me one day, and it finally happened. My dream was always to buy a house for me and my family.”

After coming home from work, he scanned his ticket and saw he had won. When he told his wife, she was in shock.

“My first thought was getting a house,” he says.

“She thought I was joking at first and made me call BCLC right away.”

They’re still riding the high of being $675K richer and are planning to take the family for a nice dinner and outing as soon as they can.

“I don’t think I slept for three days after finding out,” said Buron.