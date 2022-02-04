Catch of the day: Langley fisherman reels in $500K lotto win

Talk about an impressive catch.

Steve Preston was at the Douglas Park Market in Langley when he found out about his $500,000 win from the December 24 Lotto Max draw.

“I scanned the ticket in the machine at the store and then the retailer checked it,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it – I was in shock!”

He enjoys catch-and-release fishing, but he won’t be letting this one go.

Preston plans to use the money to go on a fishing vacation.

After that, he’ll pay off his mortgage and give some of what’s left to his kids.

The night he found out, he took his family for a New Year’s Eve dinner. And you’ll never guess what was on the menu: surf and turf.

It’s “absolutely life-changing,” he says.

“It feels so amazing…like pins and needles,” Preston recalled. “I am very excited.”