NewsLottery

"Ecstatic" Lotto Max winner plans to pay off his mortgage with his prize

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 3 2022, 10:16 pm
"Ecstatic" Lotto Max winner plans to pay off his mortgage with his prize
Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock | BCLC

Hien Vo was so ecstatic to win the Lotto Max draw, but he was most excited to share the news with a very special person in his life.

“I was most excited to tell my girlfriend,” he said.

Lottery winner BC

BCLC

Vo is $500,000 richer after purchasing his ticket at Real Canadian Superstore in Surrey, BC.

He won the Maxmillions prize but is sharing the prize with another winner in Ontario.

Apart from planning a celebration, Vo intends to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.

This year so far, there has been over $157 million redeemed from Lotto Max by BC lottery players.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.