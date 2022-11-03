"Ecstatic" Lotto Max winner plans to pay off his mortgage with his prize

Hien Vo was so ecstatic to win the Lotto Max draw, but he was most excited to share the news with a very special person in his life.
“I was most excited to tell my girlfriend,” he said.
Vo is $500,000 richer after purchasing his ticket at Real Canadian Superstore in Surrey, BC.
He won the Maxmillions prize but is sharing the prize with another winner in Ontario.
Apart from planning a celebration, Vo intends to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.
This year so far, there has been over $157 million redeemed from Lotto Max by BC lottery players.