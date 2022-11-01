A dream come true: Lottery winning grandparents planning big Disney trip

Ralph Janzen says he had to bring his wife Jan her reading glasses so she would believe they just won a Lotto Max draw.

“I thought he was lying to me,” said Jan.

However, when she read their winning amount on the Lotto! app it finally sunk in.

The couple won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million.

This win means the Langley, BC, couple will be swapping time spent at the cabin for castle time in Disneyland.

The couple plans on visiting Disney’s popular castles with their children and grandchildren.

They also plan to use some money to escape the winter and find a tropical destination to travel to.

Ralph and Jan say this experience has been surreal but they are fortunate their dream of helping their kids and grandkids has come true.

The Janzens bought their winning ticket at the Circle-K in Langley.

Over $156 million from Lotto Max has been redeemed by lottery players in BC this year.