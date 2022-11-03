Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on the way home

Some people are just plain lucky.

A lottery winner from Delaware was on her way home after claiming her US$100,000 prize when she stopped to buy a scratch-and-win ticket, only to discover that she had won again.

USA Today reports that the 70-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, had been playing the Delaware Lottery for seven years when she won big. After buying two tickets for the Ultimate Cash Instant game, she discovered that she had won US$100,000.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman said, according to The Hastings Tribune.

After picking up her cheque from the Lottery Headquarters in Dover, they stopped at a gas station near Newark, Delaware.

So what does a lottery winner do to celebrate the occasion? Buy more lottery tickets, naturally.

The woman bought three Serious Money tickets and was shocked to learn that she had won again.

“When I scratched the US$300,000-winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief,” she recalled. “It was absolute insanity.”

So that same day, the pair simply returned to the Lottery Headquarters to claim the second prize.

As for what she plans to do with the money, the woman said that she’ll be putting the US$400,000 towards her retirement.