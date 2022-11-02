NewsLottery

A Canadian lottery winner just woke up $60 million richer

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Nov 2 2022, 1:48 pm
A Canadian lottery winner just woke up $60 million richer
Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock | Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Imagine waking up to discover that you just won $60 million in the lottery.

Someone’s about to learn the life-changing news after purchasing a ticket for last night’s draw.

According to a statement by OLG, a lottery player in Ontario just won the massive $60 million jackpot for the Tuesday, November 1 Lotto Max draw. The winning ticket was sold somewhere in The United Counties of Prescott and Russell, a municipality near Ottawa.

The winning numbers were 02, 23, 27, 34, 43, 46, 49 + 44.

And for those who win big, one financial advisor has some advice for winners before claiming their prize. Pro tip: stash your ticket somewhere safe, ideally in a safety deposit box at your bank.

Elsewhere in Ontario, a couple of residents are also waking up to the news that they had won.

Someone won the Lotto Max second prize worth $200,777.20 and that ticket was sold in Mississauga.

There were Encore winners as well. A couple of Ontarians are waking up to the news that they won in the November 1 draw.

Winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Mississauga, Barrie, and York.

According to OLG, there were other winners as well so make sure to check your tickets.

The next draw takes place on Friday, November 4 and the jackpot is worth an estimated $18 million.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.