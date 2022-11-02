Imagine waking up to discover that you just won $60 million in the lottery.

Someone’s about to learn the life-changing news after purchasing a ticket for last night’s draw.

According to a statement by OLG, a lottery player in Ontario just won the massive $60 million jackpot for the Tuesday, November 1 Lotto Max draw. The winning ticket was sold somewhere in The United Counties of Prescott and Russell, a municipality near Ottawa.

The winning numbers were 02, 23, 27, 34, 43, 46, 49 + 44.

Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX Jackpot of an est. $60 Million plus an est. 8 MAXMILLIONS! How would you share the news if you won? Over text? Video call? Or in real life? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/7zfkvo5ATf — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 31, 2022

And for those who win big, one financial advisor has some advice for winners before claiming their prize. Pro tip: stash your ticket somewhere safe, ideally in a safety deposit box at your bank.

Elsewhere in Ontario, a couple of residents are also waking up to the news that they had won.

Someone won the Lotto Max second prize worth $200,777.20 and that ticket was sold in Mississauga.

There were Encore winners as well. A couple of Ontarians are waking up to the news that they won in the November 1 draw.

Winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Mississauga, Barrie, and York.

According to OLG, there were other winners as well so make sure to check your tickets.

The next draw takes place on Friday, November 4 and the jackpot is worth an estimated $18 million.