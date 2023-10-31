Vancouver's newest millionaire plans to buy a home with lottery winnings

The dream of owning a home will soon become a reality for Vancouver’s latest lotto millionaire.

Miriam Nacionales was at Dundas Market with her son when she learned that she won $1 million from the July 1, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I remembered to check the ticket I shared with a friend,” Nacionales explained. “I also found my other ticket I had not checked yet. “The [ticket self-scanner] was a bit higher than my eyes, so I was on my tippy toes and saw lots of zeroes!”

Nacionales, who bought the winning ticket at the London Drugs on East Hastings and Penticton Streets in Vancouver, was shocked by the win and “celebrated” in the store.

Her son asked, “Are you okay?” but she did not tell him right away that she hit the jackpot.

The Vancouver resident first told the good news to her husband, who was left “dumbfounded” by the win.

As well as buying a home, Nacionales shared that she plans on using some of her winnings to assist her family and visit her home country in Europe.

When asked how it feels to win $1 million in Lotto 6/49, she responded, “Exciting and shocking. I am very grateful and thankful.”