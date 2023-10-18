New BC millionaire plans to help son with "ferry-tale" lotto jackpot win

Canada’s newest lotto millionaire is ready for smooth sailings ahead after winning a huge prize.

Frederick Pelletier of Courtenay, BC, had just arrived at BC Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal on Vancouver Island when he learned he won $1 million from the August 2, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Pelletier decided to step inside the terminal for coffee while his wife waited in the car, and he checked his ticket at the same time. However, she didn’t believe the life-changing news at first.

“She called me a liar,” shared Pelletier, who brought his wife back into Scuttlebutt News so she could see the win for herself.

The Comox Valley resident purchased the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Shell station on Island Highway and Headquarters Road in Courtenay.

Pelletier said that he plans on using his jackpot winnings to help his son, travel, and add to his investments.

“[This win] will change my son’s life. We have thought about taking trips, now the things we discussed are more in reach.”

When asked how it feels to win $1 million, Pelletier added, “It has still not sunk in!”