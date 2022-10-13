"It will take a while to sink in”: Major lottery win means Canada has a brand new millionaire

He had to rescan his ticket several times before he believed it — but a BC man is now a million dollars richer after he won a Maxmillions prize from the Lotto Max draw.

William Lane says he was at a Vancouver gas station at the time when the ticket scanner read the fateful “you’re a winner $1,000,000.”

“I walked away and had to go back to rescan to make sure I read the number correctly,” he says.

The next thing he did was call his wife.

“I told my wife but told her to be calm about it until she came home, as she was rock climbing with a group,” Lane says.

The couple plans to take time to let the winning excitement settle and then hope to travel more.

“I think it will take a while to sink in. It’s hard to believe!”

Lane purchased the winning ticket at the Husky gas station on South Grandview Highway in Vancouver.

BCLC says the province has seen a lot of winners so far this year with more than $138 million redeemed from Lotto Max.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).