Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

A lottery winner in Edmonton is truly spreading the wealth, gifting his parents, friends, and family all vacations with his windfall.

Kevin Rahmani was at the Circle K at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on

September 21 when he picked up his ticket for Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

When he was at the store a week later, he handed his ticket to the cashier to check it. When

the terminal froze, he was shocked.

“The cashier told me I won a million dollars,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize.

When the cashier returned his ticket, he counted all the zeroes before sharing the good

news.

“I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store,” he told the WCLC.

Rahmani won one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes awarded on the September 23 Lotto Max draw by matching the numbers 9, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37, and 41.

Rahmani has some big plans for his windfall, and much of it involves travel.

“I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves,” he said.

“It is overwhelming and surreal. I’m still in shock over it.”