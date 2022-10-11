A Vancouver man says he thought something was wrong with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) Lotto! app when he read he was half a million dollars richer.

Kyle Leech said he learned he won $500,000 when he was barely awake.

“I was in my parents’ apartment in bed still, and at first, I thought the Lotto! app was glitching,” Leech recalled of the moment he learned he won.

“I closed the app and re-opened it and checked it again, and then three more times before I finally believed it.”

Leech told BCLC he was most excited to share the life-changing news with his wife, “but I was up a lot earlier than her.”

“So I had to wait until she was up – I texted her to call me when she was awake!”

Leech said he plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage and travel more.

“My wife and I have a dog that we love to take out paddle boarding and hiking, so we’re hoping to travel more with this win,” he said.

The prize is a shared Maxmillions prize.

Leech won along with another winning ticket in Quebec from the Lotto Max draw.

The winner added that he feels lucky to have won at all and that it will “take some stress off and make things easier.”