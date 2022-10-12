Lotto Max jackpot grows AGAIN after no one wins the top prize

Wondering who won the big lottery jackpot? Well, you might want to buy another ticket or two because no one won during the Tuesday, October 11 draw, so the $70 million is still up for grabs. The last time someone won the jackpot was during the August 12, 2022, draw.

And now there are even more lottery prizes to be won.

Lotto Max now has a total of $130 million in prizes, plus an estimated 60 Max Millions available for the next draw.

How would you #DreamtoTheMAX if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 60 MAXMILLIONS? Mus be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/4k0XDGrkID — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 12, 2022

No one’s taking home the $70 million, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any winners.

According to OLG, four Max Millions tickets worth $1 million were sold in Ontario. There are now new millionaires in York Region, Scarborough, Burlington, and Woodbridge.

Also, two winning Max Millions tickets, each worth $500,000, were sold in Barrie, and the other was purchased online.

That’s not all: two winning Lotto Max tickets worth $105,716.70 were sold in Scarborough and online. In York Region, someone bought an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

You might also like: "I thought the Lotto! app was glitching": BC man wins major prize

"I was shaking": Lottery winner said he checked his ticket seven times

Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said the longest it took for someone to win the jackpot was about nine weeks. Last year, it took 18 draws from April 27 to June 22 for someone to win the big prize.

The next draw is on Friday, October 14.