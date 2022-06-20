Friday the 13th considered bad luck? Not for this Canadian lottery winner

Whether it’s knocking on wood or not opening umbrellas indoors, there are a lot of Western superstitions that a lot of us follow “just because.” Most of us probably don’t even know why Friday the 13th has always been considered bad luck but it’s a good thing that didn’t deter this lucky lottery winner from Ontario.

Maria Vescio, a resident of Newmarket, said that she has been playing the lottery for a long time.

“I used to buy Wintario tickets with my mom,” she said.

But her luck changed when she bought her lottery ticket on the day of the draw. The date: Friday, May 13th.

When she checked her ticket online to see if she had won, Vescio saw “Big Winner” flash across the screen. She said that she simply couldn’t believe her eyes when she discovered that she didn’t just win any prize — she had won the Lotto Max second prize, a life-altering $1,231,792.20.

“I took a screenshot and immediately called my husband,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “When I looked at all the numbers I started screaming with excitement. I almost lost my voice!”

Vescio said that this win is “a huge blessing” and will go a long way for herself, as well as her children.

“I’ve never experienced a feeling like this before,” she said. “It’s surreal and beyond incredible.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Yonge Street in Newmarket.

It looks like Friday the 13th isn’t so terrible after all.