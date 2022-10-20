NewsLottery

"I thought it was a joke": Retirement is looking better than ever for new lotto winner

Oct 20 2022
Neil Nabata said when he got the notification that he had just won a massive Maxmillions prize, he couldn’t believe it. The amount was life-changing, to say the least.

“I thought it was a joke,” he said.

However, to Nabata’s delight — the prize was real!

He is now the winner of $1 million, thanks to a Lotto Max draw.

Nabata first told his sister and nephew of his win. They were shocked but very happy, naturally!

BC lottery winner

BCLC

“I am very grateful and lucky,” the BC man said about his winnings and bright future ahead.

The Terrace resident says this win will provide him with flexibility towards his retirement and that he plans to help his close friends and family.

So far, in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $144 million from Lotto Max.

