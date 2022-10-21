"It’s too hard to describe!": Canadian man celebrates huge lottery win

A BC man is excitedly looking ahead to a tropical vacation or two thanks to his recent lottery win which landed him a cool $500,000.

Brian Schwemler took home the prize in the Lotto Max draw.

“I first thought, ‘wow,’” he said about his first reaction. “When I scanned the ticket, I didn’t believe it!”

The Keremeos resident shared a Maxmillions prize with another winner in Langley.

Schwemler says he then shared the news with his daughter, who was “thrilled for him.”

“We showed her the scanned ticket on the app,” he said.

In addition to some incredible vacations, he says he also is looking forward to more financial freedom because of his good luck.

“It’s too hard to describe!” he said.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $144 million from Lotto Max.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco on BC-3A in Keremeos.