"He stopped in his tracks and made me look at the screen": Brother and sister win lottery

Moments after complaining that they never win the lottery, a pair of siblings from Ontario discovered that they had won a life-changing amount of cash.

Richard Smith and Evelyn Fox, from the city of Port Colborne, said that they’re both regular lottery players.

Fox was visiting when Smith asked his sister if she’d had the chance to check their lottery ticket after the recent draw.

“Evelyn came by the house and I asked if she checked our ticket yet,” recalled Smith. “She said, ‘No, we never win!'”

So Smith went back inside the house to check their tickets using the OLG App and was stunned when he saw “Big Winner” on the screen.

“Richard stopped in his tracks and made me look at the screen,” said Fox. “I was frozen and overwhelmed!”

It turns out that the siblings had won a Guaranteed $1 million prize in the August 31, 2022, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Fox will be using her money to buy a new car and will be putting the rest away for investments.

As for Smith, the windfall will finally allow him to retire.

“It will be nice to spend winter watching snow through the window, knowing I won’t have to go out in it,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “It’s been crazy and so awesome.”

“It’s so unbelievable,” said Fox. “I am very happy.”

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.