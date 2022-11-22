Coffee break results in big lottery win for two coworkers

When Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb took their coffee break last month, little did they know that it would result in a big lottery win.

The coworkers decided to buy a Lotto Max ticket in addition to some caffeine and later found out that the ticket was a big money maker.

The pair had won the Maxmillions prize.

The Kamloops residents say they found out about their winnings in some pretty public places.

Saari was in a drive-thru when he found out he won after checking the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! app.

“This will open a few more doors for my family and will create a nice little nest egg for our future,” he said.

Lamb was golfing and his first thought was “there goes my golf game.”

The lottery winners next called their wives who were understandably surprised.

Saari’s wife had to check the ticket herself to believe it.

Their $500,000 winnings are split with another winner in Ontario from the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The winners say the money will go towards helping their families, and golf, naturally.

“We’re very happy,” said Saari.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, according to the BCLC.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $163 million from Lotto Max, which is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 pm PT.