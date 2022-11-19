Perseverance has paid off for one lucky lottery player who finally won big.

Karen Henderson, who lives in Oshawa, Ontario, said that she’s been playing the lottery regularly for 20 years.

In September, she had bought a lottery ticket which she decided to scan in the store. But she wasn’t prepared when she saw the result and the number of zeroes on the screen.

“I was in the store using the ticket checker and when ‘Big Winner’ appeared, I thought it was a mistake and couldn’t be right,” said Henderson.

Still unable to process the news, she checked her ticket again. And again.

“I checked it three more times,” she said. “I was so nervous, I just couldn’t believe it.”

After playing for two decades, Henderson finally won with an impressive prize worth $500,000 in the September 30 Lotto Max draw.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque, Henderson recalled how her daughter was in “complete shock” when she told her that she had won half a million dollars.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Henderson.

As for what she plans to do with her winnings, the generous lottery winner wants to spread the joy.

“I plan to share this win with my family,” she said.

Henderson’s winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Gibb Street in Oshawa.